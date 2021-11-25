Contract for $614 M Fire Service headquarters signed

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday awarded a contract of $614 million to Mohamed’s Enterprise, for the construction of the new head office of the Guyana Fire Service.

The contract was signed between the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mae Thomas, and Nazier Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

The building will be erected on a site on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. The contract was awarded to Mohamed’s Enterprise via public tender.

Construction will commence no later than December 1, 2021, and is expected to last for some 14 months.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said the relocation of the Guyana Fire and Ambulance Service will help increase the emergency response time, as it will be away from the heavily congested Stabroek market area.

There will also be more space for holding the equipment and assets, he stated.

Minister Benn noted that Georgetown is physically expanding to the East also the South and the new facility will allow the fire service headquarters more space.

The fire service will also have adequate space for training sessions with the new modern facilities that will be constructed.

