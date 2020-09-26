7-y-o suffers broken leg after car tyre “blows out”, vehicle topples several times off roadway

A seven (7)-year-old girl is now hospitalized with a broken leg after a tyre of the vehicle she had been travelling inside of last night (Friday) “blew out” and toppled several times on the roadway.

In addition to the driver of the car, who is a Police Constable and his 25-year-old fiancée, there were also a three (3)-year-old male and a four (4) month old infant inside of the vehicle when the accident took place. They are said to have received minor injuries when the incident occurred.

Around 22:30h on the day in question, the 24-year-old Police Constable was driving a black Toyota Allion motor car along the Adventure Public Road, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway when tragedy struck.

Reports are that the vehicle was proceeding in a South-Western direction along the South-Eastern lane when the left rear tyre ‘blew out’ and resulting in the car “pulling right” on the lane and the driver losing control of the vehicle.

According to the cops, this in turn resulted in the car toppling several times off of the road and landing on the South-Eastern parapet.

The driver, his fiancee and the three children were taken out of the car by public spirited citizens, each in a stable and conscious condition, and they were all rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were all examined by a doctor on duty.

They were treated for minor injuries. The seven (7)-year-old female was admitted at that medical facility after suffering a broken leg while the others were treated for their injuries.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.