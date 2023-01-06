7-YEAR-OLD BARTICA ACCIDENT VICTIM AIRLIFTED TO GEORGETOWN

On Thursday evening, a 7-year-old boy from Bartica was airlifted to Georgetown after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. The child, who suffered substantial injuries and had to be intubated, was transported from Bartica Hospital to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps.

According to reports, doctors at the Bartica Hospital contacted the regional health system and requested a medical evacuation. The GDF was then contacted, and approval was granted to transport the child. The Bell 412 aircraft took off from the Air Corps at around 8:20 pm and landed at Base Camp Ayanganna at 9:15 pm. The child was then transported by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

More details on the accident and the child’s condition are expected to be released in a subsequent report.

