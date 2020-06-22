70-y-o man found dead in front of shop with abrasion marks about body

A 70-year-old man was discovered dead in front of a shop with small abrasion marks to his knee and hand yesterday at Karrau Creek, Lower Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Lester Williams of the Karrau Village, Mazaruni. He is said to have died between 17:00h on Saturday and 06:30h yesterday.

According to the police, Williams was an alcoholic and was last seen alive on Saturday around 17:00h in an intoxicated state by a 36-year-old houselife at the Karrau Creek Landing.

Yesterday morning, a 48-year-old housewife of Karrau creek discovered Williams’ motionless body in front of her shop.

An alarm was raised and the matter was reported to the police who promptly arrived at the scene.

Williams was examined and a small abrasion was seen to his hand and also to his knee.

He was subsequently taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, investigations into the man’s demise continue.