70-year-old woman latest COVID-19 fatality; 44 new cases

Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality victim is a 70-year-old woman from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), who passed away at a medical facility on Sunday, July 18, the Ministry of Health has reported.



Her death brings to 513, the total number of persons who have died from the novel coronavirus in Guyana.



The MOH also reported on Monday that 44 persons have been added to the confirmed cases list.



The MOH further disclosed that 12 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 107 in institutional isolation; and 1,111 in home isolation.

The country has so far recorded 21,606 confirmed cases with 19,863 persons having recovered.

The MOH said 210,272 tests have been carried out to date.