7000 PERSONS PROSECUTED IN 2022 FOR DRUNK DRIVING – TRAFFIC CHIEF

Over 7000 persons were prosecuted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in 2022 for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), according to statistics released by the GPF. This represents a significant increase from previous years, indicating that the GPF is more aggressive against DUI offenses.

The GPF has also reported an increase in the number of DUI-related accidents and fatalities, leading to increased public awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts. The GPF has also introduced new technology, such as breathalyzers and field sobriety tests, to help detect and prosecute DUI offenses.

