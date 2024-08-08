Monday, August 12, 2024
70YR OLD ELECTRICIAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES, DISPUTED PROPERTY MAY BE AT THE CENTRE OF A POLICE INVESTIGATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The police in B Division are investigating another shooting incident. The identity of the shooter remains unknown, but crime detectives are actively pursuing all leads to uncover more information and apprehend the suspect. Crime reporter Travis Chase will provide further details on the investigation, including any progress made by the authorities and potential motives behind the incident.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
