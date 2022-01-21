“SAFE SPACES” SET TO BE READY WITHIN TWO WEEKS – MINISTER INDAR INSPECTS ONGOING WORKS

Works on Head of State, President Dr Irfaan Ali’s “safe space” initiative are well underway and are expected to be completed within the two week deadline.

On Thursday (20 January 2022), Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, visited several communities along the East Coast Demerara in order to inspect ongoing works. And as part of his inspection, Minister Indar also looked in on the “safe space” located along the Lamaha corridor.

According to the Minister, construction is steadily moving along and is expected to be completed in the stipulated deadline.

During President Ali’s “Operation clean-up” exercise, he disclosed that the Lamaha corridor safe space will feature a walkway along with green spaces, seating and parking lots. The President has said that he hopes families will be encouraged to use the spaces for recreational purposes and family centered activities.

However, in responding to complaints about ineffective works being done by contractors, Minister Indar, as part of his visit to the East Coast communities has said that, “I have received a complaint that the quality of the work is not proper in Enmore by the contractors. So, we checked about six different subcontracts, small lots around the area. All of them except one street that we found to not be in a good state and the reason for that is in logwood. It was just up to stages of crusher run and sealing of the crusher run”.

According to Denieta Crandon, a Senior Engineer within the government, “the roads that are built are up to standard. Every year we try to better ourselves and if you do check what we did last year, the year before and what we propose to do this year it is always an increase and the same thing we are looking forward to do next year.”

Ms Crandon restated the government’s commitment to providing sustainable infrastructural development.