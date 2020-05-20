718 BALLOT BOXES RECOUNTED

Seventy-six more ballot boxes were completed on Tuesday in the ongoing national recount of all ballots cast in the March 2 General and Regional Elections bringing total completed boxes to 718 with 1,621 boxes remaining.

With Regions One and Two completed, 18 boxes were today completed for Region Three, while 14 were completed for Region Four. Region Five saw the completion of 18 boxes, while Regions Six and Seven saw the completion of 18 and 8 boxes respectively.

With two additional workstations in place, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was able to commence the recount of the Region Seven votes with one of those workstations. The other will accommodate the recount of ballots from Region Six. Region Seven has another 78 ballots boxes to be completed.

Outstanding ballots for other regions include 157 for Region Three, 700 for Region Four, 80 for Region Five, 357 for Region Six, 55 for Region Eight, 73 for Region Nine and 125 for Region Ten.