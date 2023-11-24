Seventy-five single mothers have been presented with a significant opportunity to advance their academic pursuits, thanks to a special scholarship program initiated by The Green State Technical University. These scholarships are designed to facilitate online courses, aiming to equip the recipients with the necessary skills and qualifications for employment in the oil and gas sector. This initiative represents a substantial step towards empowering these women through education and providing them with prospects for better career opportunities. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed report on this noteworthy development, capturing the essence and potential impact of the scholarship program.
72 SINGLE MOTHERS TO BENEFIT FROM GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
