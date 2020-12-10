72-y-o drowns after plunging into river to free boat propeller from seine

A 72-year-old Venezuelan national is now dead after plunging into a river to untangle a seine which had caught on the propeller of the boat at Morawhanna, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Enrique Media, a labourer of Gumanaj, Venezuela.

He is said to have drowned on Tuesday around 09:30h.

Reports are that Median and his 42-year-old son, a boat Captain, were travelling in a 22-feet metal boat when the incident took place.

Around 09:00h, during their journey, the boat’s propeller became entangled with a seine and Medina volunteered to free the propeller from the seine.

He reportedly plunged into the river to do so but after he went under water he never resurfaced.

The matter was reported to the police around two (2) hours after the incident occurred and investigations are still in progress.