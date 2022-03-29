73 teachers graduate Education Management Certificate Course

To improve the management skills of educators across Guyana, seventy-three teachers in the Georgetown Education district on Monday afternoon graduated from the Ministry of Education’s Education Management Certificate Course.

The programme is executed through the National Centre for Educational Resource Development – NCERD. It is a specialized course designed to improve teachers’ leadership skills and is open to Heads of Departments, Senior Teachers and Headteachers.

The graduation ceremony was hosted in the Queen’s College auditorium.

Delivering the feature address, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr Marcel Hutson stated that it is widely recognized that one of the key factors influencing effectiveness is the nature of leadership and management. Hence, the quality leadership and management are fundamental factors in changing the status quo.

“In the school system, it is important to note that like professionals, administrators need to accept a large measure of responsibility in the

wholesome development of students.”

He further added that the dynamic nature of education demands the continuous

implementation of new ideas and initiatives.

Dr Hutson congratulated the teachers for their completion of the course.

NCERD Director, Ms Quenita Walrond-Lewis in her charge to the graduates, urged them to adapt to change in the prevailing environment. She noted that over the last few years, the education sector has been transformed, particularly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic not only highlighted several challenges in the sector it also provided the opportunity for more creative means of education delivery.

She also encouraged them to be the leaders “to rebuild, recapture and restore” the education sector.

Best graduating teacher, Mr Hubern Collins in brief remarks advised his colleagues to be an example of excellence towards the holistic development of the nation’s children.

The graduating teachers were from Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools across the Georgetown Education District.

(Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department)