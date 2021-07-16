73-year-old is latest COVID fatality; 77 new cases recorded

Guyana has recorded another COVID-19 death while 77 new infections have been reported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

The latest victim is a 73-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at our medical facility, the MOH reports.

To date, 507 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Guyana.

The MOH further reports that eight persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 103 in institutional isolation; and 1,068 in home isolation.

The country has so far recorded 21,351 confirmed cases with 19,665 persons having recovered.

The MOH said 207,468 tests have been carried out to date.

