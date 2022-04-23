This morning, two men were found dead in the Marriott Parking lot in Georgetown, Guyana.

Two men were found dead early Saturday morning in the Parking lot of the Mariott Hotel. Police found the bodies inside a car around 1 am. They have been identified as Richie Hansraj and Justin Texiera. Richie Hansraj worked in the music industry while Justin Texiera worked at American Airlines.

Crime Sleuths are still investigating the incident, but investigators believe the two men took their own lives. They were both found frothing at the mouth and a bottle with a liquid suspected to be a poisonous substance was found in the rear seat of the car. Both men were in the front seats of the car. More details to follow.