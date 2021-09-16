75% of GPF officers have received first jab of vaccine

Following days of delay, the Guyana Police Force has released its statistics on the number of vaccinated police ranks.

Acting Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie has revealed that at least 75% of the force’s ranks as of last week, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He later divulged in a press conference hosted on Wednesday that 31%-32% of ranks are fully vaccinated.

He indicated that there is an active vaccination drive to sensitize officers and also to administer the vaccines.

Public Relations Officer of the GDF Heppilena Ferguson told media operatives on September 10 that 90% of its ranks have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while over 43% have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Prison Service Rajiv Bisnauth disclosed that over 60% of its officers and staff members took both doses of the vaccine. He mentioned, “Based on the Prison population more than 50 percent of inmates have received their COVID-19 vaccine. A weekly vaccination drive in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is ongoing at each Prison location. Further, an initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and reinforce basic prevention measures among inmates are also high on the GPS agenda.”

The Guyana Fire Service is yet to release its numbers on vaccinated officers.

