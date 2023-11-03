75-YEAR-OLD CHARGED FOR $14M FRAUD

A septuagenarian faces charges after allegedly defrauding a middle-aged man of more than fourteen million dollars. The 75-year-old accused was granted bail set at one hundred thousand dollars. Tiana Cole provides additional details in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on