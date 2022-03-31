76 year old Pensioner perishes in Fire

Seventy-six year old Charles Brown lost his life tragically in a fire on Thursday.



According to a release from the Guyana Fire Service, at 8:20hrs they were alerted about

a fire at Lot 292 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.



Despite help being “ immediately dispatched to the location”, the one floor timber and concrete building and its contents were destroyed, while Charles Brown lost his life.



“The supposed cause of the fire is a lighted kerosene stove left unattended which flared up and ignited nearby combustible materials.” The Fire Service said.

The building was owned by Onika Lawrence-Charles and occupied by thirty-five year old Andrew Reid, thirty year old Godfrey Reid and the now deceased Charles Brown.