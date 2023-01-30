8-year-old succumbs to burn injuries two days after Cummings Lodge fire 

Eight-year-old Jermaine Johnson died on Sunday after being severely burnt during a fire two days ago at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

In a brief statement, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) expressed condolences to the family. It also noted that Lynette Gray, 75, who was also severely injured during the blaze, remains in a critical condition.

At about 2:43h on Friday, the Fire Service was informed of a fire at a two-storey wooden and concrete house at South Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Upon arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames. Despite firefighters’ efforts, the building was destroyed as well as its contents, leaving six persons homeless.

The Fire Service later ruled that the fire was caused by an electrical fan that overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials.

