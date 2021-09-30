847g of ganja found in Canje Berbice house

A male and a female are now in police custody after ranks conducted a search exercise at a house in Betsy Ground Canje, Berbice on Thursday midday.

During the search in the presence of the two suspects, a black bulky plastic bag was discovered with some leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis under the inner stairway that leads to the upper flat of the house.

Further searches were carried out in the kitchen and a dark grey bag containing two transparent ziploc bags and three transparent plastic wraps all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found under a sink.

As a result, the suspects were arrested and taken to the New Amsterdam Police Station along with the suspected cannabis which was weighed and amounted to 847g.

Investigations are continuing.

