86 COVID-19 deaths recorded to date in Guyana

-10 deaths reported within one-week period

A 74-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is now the latest COVID-19 fatality in Guyana bringing the total number of persons whose deaths were attributed to this disease to 86.

According to the Ministry of Health, the female patient died on Saturday around 14:00h while she had been receiving care at a medical institution.

The 74-year-old’s death is the fourth (4th) recorded in relation to the COVID-19 since the month of October began and is the tenth (10th) COVID-19 related death within a one week period.

As at yesterday (Saturday), there were 37 new cases recorded within a 24-hour period and the number of confirmed cases stood at 3,005.

The Ministry noted that there were 18 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

While the number of recoveries in relation to the COVID-19 is 1,907, there are presently 851 persons in home isolation and 144 in institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are 64 persons in home quarantine.

HGP Nightly News understands that the new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported yesterday (Saturday) were recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini) where there were nine (9) cases, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) with one (1) case, Region Four with 19 cases, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with two (2), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) with one (1) and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) with two (2).