$867 Million in Contracts Inked for Infrastructure Upgrades in Parfaite Harmonie

Hundreds of low-income households in La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three are expected to benefit from infrastructure upgrades following the inking of $867.2 million in contracts by the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).The contracts were signed in the presence of Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Director of Projects at CH&PA, Mr. Omar Narine, in the agency’s Boardroom on Friday.Though the program 9.14 kilometers of roads will be upgraded, 49 reinforced concrete culverts constructed, 34. kilometers of earthen drains cleaned, 2 meters of reinforced concrete drains and 0.5 meters in concrete sidewalks constructed.In his charge to the contractors, the Minister urged that the works be executed to meet quality standards and in a time efficient manner.The Minister also encouraged the contractors to use the project as a means to foster economic activities in the communities as well.“Wherever you can utilize the labor from within the communities, please do so. This will go a long way towards improving the lives of our citizens, who are often in this case, in the low-income bracket and vulnerable,” the Minister stated.He further noted that the roads in the area have been in a deplorable state for some time and garnered many complaints from residents. As such, the upgrades will tremendously ease the burden of residents.

