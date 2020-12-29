9-y-o suffering injuries after being struck by speeding car

A nine (9)-year-old child is now hospitalised after an allegedly speeding motorcar slammed into the boy while he had been standing alongside the Canal #1 Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Monday (yesterday).

HGP Nightly News understands that the lad hails from the Bagotville village, WBD while the 38-year-old driver involved in the accident resides in La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports are that around 16:00h on Monday, the motor car was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Canal #1 Access Road when at a fast rate of speed while the pedestrian (boy) had been standing on the Northern side of the said roadway.

The driver told the cops that at that time, while he was in the process of passing the child, the boy “made a step forward” and collided with the left side front fender and wing mirror of the vehicle.



As a result of the impact, the child fell onto the Northern edge of the road surface and parapet some distance away and received injuries about his body.

According to a police statement on the matter, the driver then stopped and picked up the pedestrian in a conscious state, and transported the child to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) for medical attention.

The injured boy was seen and examined by a doctor on duty there for his injuries before he was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient.

His condition is regarded as stable.

Meanwhile, the driver was subjected to two (2) breathalyzer tests, each of which revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.