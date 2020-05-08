94 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana

–several of these cases recorded in villages along ECD, EBD

Within the past 24 hours, one more person has been confirmed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, while another patient is said to have recovered.

There has been no increase in the death toll for COVID-19 during this period.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 94 inclusive of patients who died and those who recovered. The total number of persons who recovered to date stand at 35.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Shamdeo Persaud, 49 tests were conducted between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of tests in Guyana to 785, of which 692 have tested negatively for COVID-19.

He explained that Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicenter of the disease and that a number of villages on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) have recorded significant figures of COVID-19 cases.

On the EBD, the villages of Providence, Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan and Timehri were recorded to have several positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, along the ECD, the villages of Atlantic Gardens, Good Hope, Plaisance, Friendship, Golden Grove and Strathspey were identified in this regard.

Dr. Persaud pointed out that of the 94 confirmed cases in Guyana, children accounted for 5.4 percent, adults accounted for 82 percent, and the elderly accounted for 12.6 percent.

The number of deaths attributed to the COVID-19 remain at 10.

At present, there are 49 patients in isolation, three (3) in institutional quarantine and three (3) in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The CMO added that the COVID-19 ICU has had 26 patients with seven (7) deaths registered and 13 persons transferred. Three patients who were in this ICU have already recovered.