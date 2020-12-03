I WANT TO SEE THE PPP & PNC UNITE – NFA LEADER, KEITH SCOTT

0
142

Leader of the National Front Alliance party and former Minister of Labour Keith Scott met at the office of the leader of the opposition, Joseph Harmon, on Wednesday, where the two parties reaffirmed their ties and commitment to coalition politics, citing it as the way
forward. Wendell Badrie filed this report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.