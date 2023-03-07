A 12-year-old boy allegedly drowns in canal at Anna Regina

Detectives from Region Two are investigating the alleged drowning of a 12-year-old boy, Masood Browne. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Anna Regina Canal near the Masjid.

Masood Browne, a grade 8 student of the Madina Islamic Academy and resident of Chiney Street, Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, reportedly drowned between 10:00 and 20:30.

According to reports, Masood left his home around 8:00 am to check on his fishing line, usually set in the canal. He returned home with a catch, which he gave to his mother, before leaving again at around 9:30 am to check on the fishing line. He never returned home.

After his relatives searched, a slipper belonging to Masood was found floating in the canal. A further search by his father and other relatives was conducted around 8:30 pm, where they discovered Masood’s body submerged in the canal.

Upon examination, no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of Masood’s body. His body was then escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...