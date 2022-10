If the Production Sharing Agreement of 2016 signed between the APNU+AFC & Oil Conglomerate Exxon Mobil was lopsided, why didn’t the PPP/C government renegotiate the contract?” The question posed by AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan as he subscribes to the belief that Jagdeo has been flip-flopping regarding renegotiating the contentious contract. Antonio Dey has the details

