‘A RESIGNATION DOES NOT MEAN JUSTICE’ OPPOSITION SAYS DHARAMLALL MUST ANSWER TO RAPE CHARGES IN COURT

Renata Burnette reports that protest action has escalated following Minister Nigel Dharamlall’s resignation amid the rape accusations against him. The opposition organized a heated protest at Revolution Square on Wednesday morning, asserting Dharamlall should face legal proceedings to address the charges against him. They also call for a thorough investigation into how the matter was handled.
