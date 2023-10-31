ABUSED BY HER HUSBAND FOR 18 YEARS – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SURVIVOR SPEAKES

In a powerful conclusion to Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2023, Kerese Gonsalves shares the harrowing yet hopeful tale of a resilient mother of three. Having endured an agonizing 18 years of relentless abuse from her husband, she bravely broke free from the chains of torment. Now, breathing the air of freedom and rebuilding her life, she is nurturing plans for a brighter, promising future—for the first time in 21 years. Her story stands as a beacon of courage and hope as the curtains close on a month dedicated to awareness and the eradication of domestic violence.

