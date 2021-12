‘Is the police waiting for him to kill me?’ is the question being asked by Shemika Greene; that Grove, East Bank Demerara woman who a few days ago appealed to this newscast for help from her abusive estranged partner. Frustrated, scared and running out of options, she returned to our studio on Friday morning to call for President Ali’s intervention; since her situation has taken a turn for the worse Kendell Richmond has this update

