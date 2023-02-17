Accident victim among two air-dashed from Bartica to city for urgent medical care

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps, on Thursday night, conducted a Medical Evacuation for two Bartica residents involved in two separate incidents.

David Huggins, 26, was involved in a motor vehicle accident. At the same time, 22-year-old Ryan Williams is said to have been a victim of an assault that resulted in him being rushed to the Bartica Hospital. Both men were in an unconscious state.

“Doctors at the hospital made a request through the Regional Health system, after which the GDF was contacted and the requisite approval granted by Chief of Staff (ag) Colonel Omar Khan to transport the men to Georgetown for further medical care,” the GDF said in a statement.

Doctors Braithwaite, Paul, and Jones of the Bartica Hospital accompanied the patients.

The Bell 412 crew consisted of Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) Michael Charles, Major Kevin Langevine, Lieutenant Dwight Bonus, and Corporal Dwayne Jackson. Both men were intubated and placed on ventilators prior to travel.

