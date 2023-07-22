Renata Burnette reports that on August 1, the African Culture and Development Association (ACDA) will commemorate its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of promoting unity and development within the Afro-Guyanese community. The event will be marked with various festivities, focusing on honoring the 1823 Bison Tenure Marchers.

The 1823 Bison Tenure Marchers were a group of enslaved Africans who 1823 courageously protested against their oppressive conditions and demanded freedom and justice. Their bravery and determination in adversity have symbolized resistance and resilience in Guyana’s history.

The ACDA’s celebration aims to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Afro-Guyanese community and highlight the significance of unity in achieving progress and development. The event is expected to bring together community members, leaders, and stakeholders to reflect on the past, celebrate achievements, and reaffirm the commitment to fostering unity and advancement for all.

