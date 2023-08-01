The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) is pulling out all the stops for its 30th-anniversary celebration. Promising an unprecedented experience at the National Park on Tuesday, August 1st, the organization has arranged for several international award-winning artists to be in Guyana, ready to electrify the stage. From the preparations to the star-studded line-up, Tiana Cole gives us an inside look at what promises to be a thrilling celebration.
ACDA EMANCIPATION DAY FESTIVAL TO SEE MORGAN HERITAGE, STONEBWOY TAKING THE STAGE AT NATIONAL PARK
