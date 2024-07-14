Sunday, July 14, 2024
ACTING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE CLIFTON HICKEN SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM OFFICE DURING BRUTUS’ INVESTIGATION – AFC LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Prominent lawyer and leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, has called for the immediate removal of acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, to ensure an unbiased investigation into Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus. Tiana Cole will provide further details on Hughes’ demands, the context of the inquiry, and reactions from the police department and other relevant authorities.

