ACTING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE CLIFTON HICKEN SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM OFFICE DURING BRUTUS’ INVESTIGATION – AFC LEADER

Prominent lawyer and leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, has called for the immediate removal of acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, to ensure an unbiased investigation into Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus. Tiana Cole will provide further details on Hughes’ demands, the context of the inquiry, and reactions from the police department and other relevant authorities.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on