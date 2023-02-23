Adrian Dutchin returns to snatch coveted Soca Monarch title 

Despite the late start and inclement weather, the National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) saw a capacity crowd on Wednesday evening as thousands clamoured to be a part of the highly anticipated Soca Monarch competition.

However, when the final scores were tallied, renowned local artiste Adrian Dutch emerged victorious with 250 points with his “Place Nice” patriotic-themed song, snatching the coveted title from the other 13 finalists.

From the inception, Dutchin was a crowd favorite, and his performance had the audience gyrating and singing along to the catchy rhythm.

With a stellar performance, Titled “therapy whine,” Linden songbird, Diana Chapman came in a close second with 249 points.

Her performance was also a huge crowd-pleaser, portraying an amputee supported by a crutch dancing on stage. Chapman copped second place in the senior calypso monarch held last Saturday.

Persons at the Soca Monarch competition, which was held at National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara [Photo: Department of Public Information/ February 23, 2023]

Following in third place with 245 points was former junior Soca Monarch OKC, who also snatched the best newcomer title with his “woman” entry which speaks against gender-based violence and abuse towards women.

Mattick Queen’s All Day party entry paved the way for her to land in fourth place, leaving her 10 other competitors behind.

Six-time soca monarch Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo, the 2022 Monarch, failed to defend his crown successfully. Others contenders for the soca crown were newbie Akeem Alexander, Kwesi Ace, Vintage, and Lady T.

