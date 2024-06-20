Thursday, June 20, 2024
AFC/ APNU PUSHING CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM AGENDA – DUNCAN

Constitutional reform remains a top priority for the Alliance for Change (AFC), even as the party considers rejoining the coalition with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). Prospective leader Sherod Duncan emphasized this focus. Antonio Dey will provide more details on the developments within the AFC.

