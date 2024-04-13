AFC MAINTAINS STRONG HOLD AND IS A PARTY TO BE RECKONED WITH- KHEMRAJ RAMJATTAN



Following rumors that members of his party might be defecting to the Peoples National Congress Reform, Khemraj Ramjattan, leader of the Alliance for Change, has asserted that his party remains robust. He highlighted that the frequent mentions of the Alliance for Change by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo indicate his party’s ongoing relevance and impact in national politics. Dacia Richards provides further insights into Ramjattan’s response to the defection rumors and the current political dynamics surrounding his party.

