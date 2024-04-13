Sunday, April 14, 2024
HomeNewsAFC MAINTAINS STRONG HOLD AND IS A PARTY TO BE RECKONED WITH-...
NewsPolitics

AFC MAINTAINS STRONG HOLD AND IS A PARTY TO BE RECKONED WITH- KHEMRAJ RAMJATTAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
96


Following rumors that members of his party might be defecting to the Peoples National Congress Reform, Khemraj Ramjattan, leader of the Alliance for Change, has asserted that his party remains robust. He highlighted that the frequent mentions of the Alliance for Change by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo indicate his party’s ongoing relevance and impact in national politics. Dacia Richards provides further insights into Ramjattan’s response to the defection rumors and the current political dynamics surrounding his party.

Previous article
HULLABALOO ENDS DEADLY IN TUCVILLE; MOTHER AND SON ARRESTED BY POLICE
Next article
“WE LOST EVERYTHING” FIRE DESTROYS VIGILANCE HOME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

914 HOTLINE TO BE BOOSTED

Fisherman charged for killing younger brother.