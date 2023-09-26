AFC REPUDIATES ANTICS BY VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT IN BORDER DISPUTE

The Alliance For Change has firmly rejected recent actions taken by Venezuela concerning the border dispute between the two nations. The party expressed its unwavering solidarity and support for the government and people of Guyana. Turn to Shemar Alleyne’s report for more details.
