AFC repudiates antics by Venezuelan government in border dispute

SEE BELOW THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE:

The Alliance For Change (AFC) repudiates the most recent antics by the Venezuelan Republic regarding the border controversy between our two states. Apart from the fact that the 1899 Arbitral Award has definitively settled this matter, most recently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been invited to provide an opinion on Venezuela’s spurious and unfounded claims.

It behoves the leaders of the state of Venezuela to recognise and respect legal precedent, international law and practice, and the process that is presently engaging the esteemed Judges at the ICJ.

The AFC stands unreservedly in solidarity and support with the Government and people of Guyana. With the course of action adopted to preserve and protect our territorial integrity and sovereignty, the AFC, like all Guyanese, is not intimidated by Venezuela’s pronouncements, prancing, and aggressive stance. We are all resolute in our commitment to ensuring respect for the rule of the law and the maintenance of hemispheric peace and stability.

