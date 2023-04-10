AFC says it will work with all Guyanese to ensure a better tomorrow in Easter message

SEE BELOW EASTER DAY MESSAGE FROM THE ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE (AFC):

The Alliance For Change (AFC) extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Christian brothers and sisters. The message of Easter that of hope, sacrifice and love, are as relevant today as they were over 2000 years ago.

Easter is an important time in the Christian calendar and as we reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and celebrate his resurrection we are reminded that love for each other, for humanity, can transcend differences and overcome prejudice.

In Christian theology, God’s love for humanity is repeated and reinforced throughout the scriptures. This message of divine love and admonishment to man to show love is a common thread throughout religions.

Easter is also a time when Christians remember Christ’s sacrifice and are inspired by the belief in his resurrection. It is this message of hope for a better life that we all must cling to. The belief in that our tomorrow can be better that our today.

The Alliance For Change remains committed to working with all Guyanese across political, ethnic, social, economic and any other divide to ensure that our collective tomorrow is better than our yesterday.

Happy Easter!

