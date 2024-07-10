Wednesday, July 10, 2024
AFC WILL OPPOSE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM NATURAL RESOURCE FUND TO MONETIZE GTE PROJECT – HUGHES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Alliance For Change (AFC) has announced its opposition to using proceeds from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) to finance the Wales Gas to Shore Project, which was approved without a feasibility study. This position was articulated by the party’s leader, Nigel Hughes. Antonio Dey will provide more details on the stance taken by the AFC and the potential implications for the project and its funding.

