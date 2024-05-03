Saturday, May 4, 2024
AFRICA HAS POTENTIAL TO MEET GLOBAL FOOD NEEDS – PRESIDENT ALI

During Thursday’s virtual launch of the ‘Living Soils Initiative in Africa’, President Irfaan Ali highlighted Africa’s agricultural diversity and favorable climatic conditions, noting that these assets position the continent as a potential global food supplier. President Ali emphasized the significance of Africa’s agricultural sector and its potential to impact food security worldwide. Tiana Cole has more details on the initiative and President Ali’s remarks regarding Africa’s role in global agriculture.

