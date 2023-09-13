AFTER THE CONSULTATIONS, BE READY TO TALK WITH US – GTU TO PRESIDENT ALI

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is urging its members to be prepared and ready to engage in discussions with President Irfaan Ali following his announcement of consultations with teachers at the end of the month—Shemar Alleyne has more details in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on