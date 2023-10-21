AGRI INVEST FORUM & EXPO KICKS OFF WITH OVER 180 EXHIBITORS IN ATTENDANCE

The third Agri-Invest Forum and Expo, which began on Friday, boasts participation from over eighty exhibitors, including major corporations and small businesses. Renata Burnette of Nightly News was present at the event and interacted with some exhibitors displaying their products at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre over the forthcoming three days.
