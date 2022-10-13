Agricola man remanded for robbing 50-year-old woman at Herstelling

Twenty-nine-year-old Curtis Vasconscellos of 1st Street Agricola, East Bank Demerara who was arrested for Robbery Under Arms committed on a 50-year-old female of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was subsequently remanded to prison until 4/11/2022.

29-year-old Vasconscellos is accused of robbing the 50-year-old woman on 02/10/2022 at Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara of a cellphone valued G$37,000 and G$25,000 cash.