The continuous flouting of the COVID-19 measures by Guyanese will negatively affect the country’s economic stability as well as the reopening of the airports and as such, there need to be stricter penalties for violators. This is the view of the head of the Civil
Aviation Authority. Kristen Macklingam has the details.
AIRPORTS’ REOPENING WILL BE DELAYED IF COVID 19 MEASURES FLOUTED
