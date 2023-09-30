ALBOUYSTOWN ACCIDENT VICTIM WAS MURDERED BY JEALOUS ‘MAN IN LAW’ – RELATIVES

Relatives of 28-year-old Ackeem Fletcher describe a vehicular incident at Independence Boulevard last Monday as “premeditated murder, not an accident.” According to irate family members, the motorcar driver who careened into Fletcher was part of a triangular love affair that included the deceased. They are urging the police to conduct interviews promptly to uncover the truth. Tiana Cole reports on this matter.
