Albouystown man charged for discharging a loaded firearm with intent

29 years Andrew Ridley of Sussex Street Albouystown, Georgetown was on Thursday remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ms. Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Ridley pleaded not guilty to the charge of discharging a loaded firearm with intent, contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law ( Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, and was remanded to prison until August 10, 2022.

Ridley is accused of committing the offence on 26-year-old Terrence Basteani, of Albouystown, Georgetown on July 10 at about 06:45hrs at School Street, Albouystown.

On the mentioned date and time, the victim was reportedly at a stall at School Street, Albouystown, making a purchase when the suspect approached from behind on a bicycle and and started to threaten the victim.

Ridley subsequently whipped out a silver gun from his pants waist and allegedly fire several gunshots in the victim’s direction, who was running away at that point. The victim did not receive any injury.

Andrew Ridley was subsequently apprehended by police ranks on July 11, 2022.