Albouystown Man found with $7M in poppy weed 

Ranks of the Customs Anti -Narcotic Unit (CANU) at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport conducted a search of a male passenger and his luggage who were destined for Barbados. During this search, 23 parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered.

Elvis Fitzgerald Theusday, 47 years old, of lot, 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected narcotics, later confirmed to be poppy weed, with a total weight of 18.370 kg and a street value of over $7 million GYDS.

Investigations are ongoing.