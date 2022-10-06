Albouystown men remanded for robbing soldier of motorcycle, other valuables

Two Albouystown residents who are accused of robbing a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were on Thursday charged and remanded.

32-year-old Junior Jordan, a labourer, and 18-year-old Brandon Robinson, both of Albouystown, Georgetown, at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on September 29, 2022, at Good Hope, Phase 3, East Coast Demerara, while being armed with guns, they robbed 23-year-old Marlon Reynolds, of one XR motorcycle, one iPhone valued at $80,000 and $15,000 cash.

They were both remanded to prison until November 7, 2022.

According to reports, the victim was in front of his girlfriend’s home at Phase 3, Good Hope access road, when he was confronted by the defendants who drove up in a dark-colour Toyota Vitz motor car.

One of the defendants pointed a suspected AK rifle at the victim while another jumped out from behind the driver’s seat, pointed a small handgun at Reynolds, and told him not to move.

They then relieved the victim of the above-mentioned items. They then escaped in the vehicle while a third suspect jumped on the motorcycle and made good his escape north along the Phase 3 access road.