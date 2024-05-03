Saturday, May 4, 2024
ALI GOVERNMENT WANTS VENEZUELA TO ABIDE BY INTENTIONAL LAWS, YET THEY ARE BREACHING GUYANA’S CONSTITUTION- GPSU REP.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Dr. Gerald Forde, a Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) representative, criticized the government on Wednesday for what he sees as hypocrisy in their international stance versus their domestic practices. He pointed out that while the government urges Venezuela to adhere to international laws, it simultaneously breaches the Guyanese constitution by neglecting collective bargaining rights for teachers. This accusation highlights a perceived inconsistency in the government’s adherence to legal standards at different levels. Tiana Cole provides more in-depth coverage of these allegations in her report.

